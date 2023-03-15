x
Crime

Man facing voyeurism charges after filming girl changing in retail dressing room: Enfield police

Felix Ramirez was charged with voyeurism and disorderly conduct.
ENFIELD, Conn. — A man was arrested last week after trying to record a video of a minor changing in a dressing room of a retail store, according to Enfield police.

Police in Massachusetts arrested Felix Ramirez, 43, on an arrest warrant from Enfield police on Friday.

Ramirez is accused of sliding a cell phone under a dressing room wall to video record a female minor who was changing. This happened at a retail store in Enfield, police said.

Ramirez was charged with voyeurism and disorderly conduct.

Officers encourage those who have experienced similar incidents to report them to the police department.

