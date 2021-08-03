2 charged with operating drug factory in Wallingford: PD

Detectives obtained a search and seizure warrant for the residence and located approximately 6.55 lbs of marijuana in various stages of cultivation and process

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — Wallingford Police arrested two people and charged them with operating a drug factory in connection with an incident in December.

On December 24, police were called to 222 N. Cherry St. on a report of a physical dispute. When they arrived, they found large amounts of marijuana and marijuana processing materials.

Detectives obtained a search and seizure warrant for the residence and located approximately 6.55 lbs of marijuana in various stages of cultivation and process, marijuana wax and materials to process it and items for the packaging and sales of marijuana.

On March 3, Nicholas Artaiz and Kyle Cocco were charged with Operating a Drug Factory, Possession with Intent to Sell, Sale of Illegal Drugs, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of a Controlled Substance Greater than a ½ ounce of Cannabis.

Artaiz and Cocco were both held on a $25,000 bond. Araitz is scheduled to appear in court on April 12 and Cocco is scheduled to appear on April 15.

