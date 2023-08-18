Wallingford man arrested on child porn possession charges

Some of the people in the photos have been linked to child victims identified by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to police.

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — A Wallingford man has been arrested for possessing over 80,000 photos and pictures of child pornography on his electronic devices, according to police.

Eric Delcavo, 32, was arrested Thursday and was charged with possession of child pornography.

Police received a complaint of sexual assault on Nov. 18, 2022, which prompted an investigation into Delcavo.

Police searched Delcavo's home and found over 80,000 images and videos of child pornography on seized cell phones and computers, officials said.

Some of the people in the photos have been linked to child victims identified by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to police.

Delcavo was held on a $500,000 bond and was arranged in court on Friday.

Anyone with additional information regarding this case is asked to call Wallingford police at 203-294-2800.

