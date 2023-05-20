Wallingford farm has life-size M&M stolen from display

The owner said he just wants the yellow M&M back so the complete set can be enjoyed by kids in the community.

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — Beaumont Farms in Wallingford is known for its wide variety of plants and flowers and its decorations. Owner Billy Beaumont says the décor is there for kids of all ages to enjoy.

One morning he noticed something was different.

“I looked down at the corner and one wasn’t there,” said Beaumont.

His yellow female M&M was gone and a few days later the thieves came back for the purple M&M.

“A car pulled in and started yelling ‘Hey they’re stealing the M&M’s’ and so we yelled down and they dropped it,” said Beaumont.

Staff at Beaumont Farms believe it could be a prank for a local graduation as they have had other decorations stolen and used as pranks before.

“They usually show up at different sports games and we always get them back, but this time we have no idea,” said Beaumont.

The owner said he just wants the yellow M&M back so the complete set can be enjoyed by kids in the community.

“Please bring it back, I don’t care if you did it as a prank or something for fun or whatever just bring it back. The kids are going to miss it, it’s all built for the kids”

Beaumont builds the characters by hand and said the entire collection will be displayed again once he finds a better way to secure the characters.

