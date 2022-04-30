Wallingford man arrested for abusing puppy: Police

The dog involved is a 7-month-old Husky, who sustained multiple fractures and injuries from multiple traumatic events, according to police.

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — A Wallingford resident was placed under arrest after police discovered a video of a man physically abusing a puppy.

Police arrested 27-year-old Franco Bellini-Zabala on Friday.

The investigation began after Hamden Animal Control told Wallingford officers they've had previous dealings with Bellini-Zabala and a dog at his work garage in Hamden.

The dog involved is a 7-month-old Husky, who sustained multiple fractures and injuries from multiple traumatic events, according to police.

Wallingford police and animal control uncovered a video of the abuse, saying the puppy was thrown into a car twice while its snout was taped shut. The man in the video matched Bellini-Zabala's description, police said.

Bellini-Zabala was charged with cruelty to animals and was released on a $50,000 bond. He has been ordered to appear in court on May 25.

The Husky is anticipated to take several weeks or months to heal. After recovery, he will be put up for adoption at the Wallingford Animal Shelter, according to police. Anyone interested in giving the Husky a loving forever home can call (203) 294-2180.

Leah Myers is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at lmyers@fox61.com

