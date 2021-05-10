Wallingford man arrested, accused of pouring accelerant inside multi-family home

Police say officers initially responded to a call about a reported gas leak. Everyone inside the house was evacuated.

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — A man was arrested Monday after police said he poured accelerant inside a multi-family home in Wallingford Sunday.

Police say officers responded to a report of a gas leak at a home on East Street. It was determined by police with the help of the fire department, the gas smell was not from a natural gas leak but from another source.

The residents and children inside were evacuated from the home and police began to investigate the scene.

Wallingford's Detective Division and the Connecticut State Police Arson Investigation Unit responded to the home to help with the investigation.

Police say the investigation found that 47-year-old Lashawn Jackson, who is a resident of the home, allegedly poured liquid around inside of the building from a gallon container.

Police added they believed the liquid was gasoline.

Jackson was arrested and charged with two counts of risk of injury to a minor, three counts of reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, and breach of peace in the second degree. He was held on a $500,000 bond and appeared in court on May 10.

---

