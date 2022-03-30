Wallingford police arrest man alleged to have sexually assaulted a minor

The man was the music teacher of the student who he allegedly assaulted, police said.

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — A man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting one of his students.

Adam R. Romo, 36, of Meriden, was a Mariachi-style musical instructor at the time and it was discovered he was having sexual encounters with a student several times over a period of time, police said in a release Wednesday.

Police said numerous other incidents have been found where Romo had allegedly made sexual advances on other students.

The original report against Romo was made on January 31, when officers responded to Washington Street to a sexual assault complaint. The Wallingford Police Detective Division conducted a lengthy investigation and Romo was eventually arrested by warrant on March 17.

Police said Romo turned himself in to police.

Romo's bond has been set at $50,000.

Daniel Dashefsky is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at ddashefsky@fox61.com.

----

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.