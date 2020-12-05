Wallingford Police to provide update on teen's homicide @ 9 a.m.

Two kayakers found Nolvin Diaz's body in a community lake last week. Diaz had been reported missing since April 23rd.

Later this morning Wallingford police are expected to provide an update on a homicide investigation surrounding the death of 17-year-old Nolvin Diaz.

Diaz was reported missing on April 25th, by his relatives who had last seen him the night of the 23rd.

On May 4th, two kayakers found Diaz's body in a community lake. Police have not given an update on how long he may have been in the water.

Over the weekend police confirmed that Diaz‘s death had officially been ruled a homicide.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner says he died of blunt and sharp injuries to the head and neck, with a ligature around the neck.

Police have looked through surveillance video from the nearby Wallingford Senior Center, but also said they would be interviewing anyone who had any contact with him prior to last being seen on April 23rd.