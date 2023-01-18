Similarities between Walshe and Dulos cases bring discussion

Domestic violence advocates hope high-profile cases help raise awareness.

GLASTONBURY, Conn. — Roughly 26,000 people a year call the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence’s 24-hour hotline for assistance with intimate partner concerns. Last year, 12 people in Connecticut were killed by intimate partners and 16 were killed the year before. It’s an issue advocates say has reached public health crisis levels.

“These relationships didn’t necessarily start with these types of coercion whether they be physical or nonphysical types of coercion and there’s this power and control dynamic that is essential to the relationship and victims don’t necessarily want the offender out of their lives. A lot of times there’s children involved. They do on some level have affection for them, love for them,” said Meghan Scanlon, CEO of the Glastonbury-based CCADV.

CCADV was one of the agencies that worked to change the state after Jennifer Dulos was presumed dead at the hands of her husband, Fotis. Jennifer has not been found. Jennifer’s Law passed in her honor allows courts to consider coercive control when issuing restraining orders—something Jennifer laid out before it was too late.

“It’s not something that was new in terms of the work or in terms of what the courts were seeing but it’s the first time that judges really have a way of mandating nonphysical forms of domestic violence,” Scanlon said.

Jennifer Farber Dulos, a mom of three, was reported missing in New Canaan in the spring of 2019. Massachusetts mom of three, Ana Walshe has also not been found. Both cases were upgraded from missing persons to presumed homicides at the hands of their husbands.

“It’s happening in every community across every state throughout this country,” said Scanlon, who considers domestic violence a public health crisis.

In 2014, Ana told police Brian Walshe tried to kill her and a friend. That was years before authorities found blood evidence in the basement of her home and charged Brian with murder.

High profile or not, domestic violence cases are usually complex.

Connecticut State Police are still looking for Jennifer Dulos. For investigators, the biggest motivator is children and loved ones that are left behind. Ana has three children now in state care. Jennifer’s kids are with her mother in New York.

“The effect that it has on the family. Trying to get closure for the family. Trying to get the answers for the family and friends because people want to know what happened, know why it happened,” said Trooper Pedro Muniz.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, you can call or text the 24-hour hotline at 888-774-2900.

