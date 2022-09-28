x
Crime

Police arrest wanted person in Lebanon with bags of suspected Fentanyl in possession

The suspect was in a multi-bay garage under a pile of debris and a tarp.
WINDHAM, Conn. — A wanted man has been arrested in Lebanon with 30 bags of suspected fentanyl in possession. 

Police said at approximately 10:37 a.m., Troop K was dispatched to the area of York Road for reports of a wanted person in the area. 

When police arrived at the scene, troopers were told Charkes Bourgeois, 32, was hiding in the area of a garage. Bourgeois was wanted on four separate warrants. K9 Zedo and his partner were able to locate Bourgeois in a multi-bay garage, under a pile of debris and a tarp. 

Troopers found approximately 30 bags of suspected fentanyl. 

Bourgeois was taken into custody and processed. He was held on a $30,00 bond and is set to appear in Norwich Superior Court on September 29.

