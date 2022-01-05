Suspect in Ledyard murder arrested in Georgia

Steward Holeman was wanted in connection with the death of a Malik Nunn on Nov. 2.

LEDYARD, Conn. — Police have arrested a fugitive suspect in Georgia in connection with a murder in Ledyard in November.

Police said that members of the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force in Georgia arrested 34-year-old Steward Holeman Wednesday morning in connection to the murder of 27-year-old Malik Nunn of Ledyard. Officials said Nunn was shot in the head Nov. 2, 2021, on Robin Lane in Ledyard.

Holeman was taken into custody in Jonesboro, GA.

At the time of the killing, police determined Holeman had fled Connecticut and the police department enlisted the help of the Connecticut-based U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force.

Holeman is being held at the Clayton County Sheriff's Office in Jonesboro, Georgia, and is charged as a fugitive from justice, pending extradition to Connecticut.

In November, Ledyard Police Chief John Rich said the shooting seemed to have started with an argument between Holeman and Nunn.

“We believe that the two individuals, while they didn’t directly know one another, they had associates in common and they had a disagreement yesterday and that’s what led to the situation,” Rich said.

