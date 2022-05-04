Warmer weather can tend to bring uptick in property crimes

Police said things like leaving car windows open or garage doors open can create opportunities for thieves.

Example video title will go here for this video

WOLCOTT, Conn. — With warmer weather, tends to come more opportunities for thieves to get to your belongings easier.

"Because of the warmer weather people are leaving their doors open to have the fresh air coming in, their windows open, so yeah you are seeing more of it now," said Wolcott police chief, Ed Stephens.

Even something as simple as having the garage door open.

"Two people rolled up in a car, went into our garage and rummaged through my car and took off," said William Campbell of Wolcott.

He said it happened in broad daylight Saturday afternoon. Campbell went out to his garage to find the doors of his car were left open. His entire family was home at the time.

"That makes me feel terrible because at this point you expect if something's going to go down it's at night, people being sneaky, but we're home. What if I had opened up the door to go into my refrigerator and they were in my garage? Then what? Does it escalate to something worse?" Campbell said.

Fortunately, everyone is okay and only a few dollars were stolen out of the car but the neighborhood's sense of security is shaken. Police said, even during the day, it's important people take steps to protect their property and simple things can make a difference.

"You have to lock the doors to keep all of your belongings safe. Again it's sad that you have to in your driveway, but you should lock it. Don't leave anything in your cars," Stephens said.

Also, be aware of your surroundings and report anything suspicious to the police.

In Southington, a neighborhood watch group has "green light patrols." People volunteer their time to drive through neighborhoods and keep an eye out.

"It's a matter of bringing the community together, doing the right thing, taking care of each other and being out here, you know just being an extra eyes and ears for the police department so they can do their job better," said Erik Albrycht of Southington.

The group said staying vigilant does work. It reports any issues to Southington's auto theft task force and has had success.

"We've had a couple of good leads that have helped out the task force and they've been able to make some arrests and get some property back to the people that it was lost from," Albrycht said.

Gaby Molina is a reporter and anchor at FOX61 News. She can be reached at mmolina@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.