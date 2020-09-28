Warrant issued for man in connection with deadly Waterbury shooting

WATERBURY, Conn. — Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man in connection with a deadly July shooting.
On July 18, police responded to Chase Avenue on calls of shots fired in the area. The suspect was said to have driven away in a dark SUV. The victim was identified as 22-year-old Kayson Langhorn of Waterbury.
The warrant has named 21-year-old Justin Cabrera as the suspect in the homicide and he is being charged with:
- Murder
- Criminal Use of Weapon
- Illegal Discharge of Firearm
- Reckless Endangerment 1st
- Carrying Pistol without a Permit
- Illegal Possession of Weapon in Motor Vehicle
- Illegal Transfer of Pistol/Revolver
Cabrera is a 5'5",125lb, Hispanic man with black hair and hazel eyes. Anyone who has info on Cabrera's whereabouts is asked to call Waterbury Police at (203)574-6911 or 911.
Police are telling the public to use caution and do not approach or make contact with Cabrera, who is considered armed and dangerous.