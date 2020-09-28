x
Warrant issued for man in connection with deadly Waterbury shooting

The man is wanted in connection with a July 18 homicide on Chase Avenue. He is considered armed and dangerous.
Credit: Waterbury Police Department
Justin D. Cabrera (Picture from 12/4/2018)

WATERBURY, Conn. — Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man in connection with a deadly July shooting. 

On July 18, police responded to Chase Avenue on calls of shots fired in the area. The suspect was said to have driven away in a dark SUV. The victim was identified as 22-year-old Kayson Langhorn of Waterbury. 

The warrant has named 21-year-old Justin Cabrera as the suspect in the homicide and he is being charged with:

  • Murder
  • Criminal Use of Weapon
  • Illegal Discharge of Firearm
  • Reckless Endangerment 1st
  • Carrying Pistol without a Permit
  • Illegal Possession of Weapon in Motor Vehicle
  • Illegal Transfer of Pistol/Revolver

Cabrera is a 5'5",125lb,  Hispanic man with black hair and hazel eyes. Anyone who has info on Cabrera's whereabouts is asked to call Waterbury Police at (203)574-6911 or 911. 

Police are telling the public to use caution and do not approach or make contact with Cabrera, who is considered armed and dangerous. 

