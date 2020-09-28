Warrant issued for man in connection with deadly Waterbury shooting

The man is wanted in connection with a July 18 homicide on Chase Avenue. He is considered armed and dangerous.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man in connection with a deadly July shooting.

On July 18, police responded to Chase Avenue on calls of shots fired in the area. The suspect was said to have driven away in a dark SUV. The victim was identified as 22-year-old Kayson Langhorn of Waterbury.

The warrant has named 21-year-old Justin Cabrera as the suspect in the homicide and he is being charged with:

Murder

Criminal Use of Weapon

Illegal Discharge of Firearm

Reckless Endangerment 1st

Carrying Pistol without a Permit

Illegal Possession of Weapon in Motor Vehicle

Illegal Transfer of Pistol/Revolver

Cabrera is a 5'5",125lb, Hispanic man with black hair and hazel eyes. Anyone who has info on Cabrera's whereabouts is asked to call Waterbury Police at (203)574-6911 or 911.