Warrant for Qinxuan Pan, suspect in Yale graduate student's murder, offers new details

New information says the gun recovered by police is not the murder weapon and that blood evidence in an SUV is consistent with the victim.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — At his last court appearance, the attorney for Qinxuan Pan – the man accused of killing a Yale graduate student – said the arrest warrant was “chock full of information.”

On Friday, that court document was unsealed, providing a slew of new information into the murder investigation into the death of Yale graduate student Kevin Jiang on Feb. 6 in New Haven.

Jiang was shot and killed on Lawrence Street, and Pan, who knew Jiang's new fiancé when they both attended the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, was quickly named a “person of interest.”

He was then named a suspect with an international warrant out for his arrest amid a months-long manhunt. He was arrested in Alabama more than two months later.

Among the new information in the warrant:

Pan knew Jiang's fiancé, Zion Perry, where they were friends and attended the Christian groups on campus. It was not a romantic relationship, but Perry said she thought Pan might have been interested in one.

Police said the rear of Jiang's Toyota Prius had an imprint consistent with the license plate holder on the black SUV (a GMC Terrain) that Pan allegedly stole from a Massachusetts auto dealer.

A witness on Lawrence Street who looked outside after hearing gunshots and a scream reported seeing someone fitting Pan's description standing over Kevin Jiang and firing two shots down at him.

Eight .45 caliber shell casings were recovered at the scene.

Police later recovered a Ruger SR 1911 handgun near a North Haven hotel Pan had checked into, along with magazines and ammunition. However, the gun police recovered is not forensically consistent with the shell casings found at the crime scene.

The Ruger was matched to shell casings found in three "shots fired" incidents across New Haven prior to the murder, and on at least two of those nights, Pan test-drove black a GMC Terrain from a Massachusetts dealer and kept it overnight.

Police located Pan's parents near Duluth, Georgia on February 11. His father stated that four or five days earlier his son had called him and said he was in Connecticut and needed help. His parents left Massachusetts, picked up Pan and drove south with him. His father could not say where he had last seen his son.

Blood evidence found on one of the discarded items found near a North Haven hotel Pan had checked into is consistent with Kevin Jiang.

A blood-like stain on the black GMC Pan was driving "is at least 100 billion times more likely" to be a mixture of Kevin Jiang's blood and an unknown person's than two unknown persons.

FOX61'S Carmen Chau will have more on the warrant and the investigation on the FOX61 News at 4 & 5 p.m.

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.