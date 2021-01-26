Warrant released of East Haven murder suspect

Jara-Acupina is charged with the death of his longtime girlfriend, and mother of his child Lizzbeth Aleman-Popoca.

EAST HAVEN, Conn. — FOX61 obtained the redacted arrest warrant for Jonathan Jara-Acupina, accused of the murder of a 27-year-old mother from East Haven.

According to the warrant, there is text message evidence of an argument between the two the night before Aleman-Popoca went missing. Police also claim Jara-Acupina murdered her at her home, then put her body in the trunk of her car.

The next day, Jara-Acupina allegedly returned and drove it to Home Depot where he purchased a shovel.

Police say he then drove to Lamonaco's restaurant in Branford, where Jara-Acupina worked and buried her body in a shallow grave near the restaurant parking lot.