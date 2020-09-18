Watch: Department of Criminal justice release bodycam footage of Bridgeport Police shooting

Officials say police shot the suspect who was stabbing a victim. The 27-year-old man was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Warning: Body camera video contains graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

The Connecticut Department of Criminal Justice (DCJ) released body camera footage and a preliminary of a Bridgeport Police shooting from September 16.

Police responded to the area of Clinton Avenue on calls of an assault. When Officers Eliud Henry and Sean Curran arrived, they saw Juan Villa, 27, attacking another man. The officers fired a stun gun, but it failed to stop the suspect. It is unclear if the taser struck Villa.

The report says the victim was repeatedly stabbed in the head by Villa. Officer Henry told Villa to drop the knife. Villa continued to stab the victim and Officer Henry fired one shot at Villa, which temporarily disabled him.

Police said the officers were able to move the victim to safety. The suspect remained combative and was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries according to police. The victim was also taken to the hospital for the injuries. Both are expected to recover.

Officer Henry is a nine-year veteran of the Bridgeport Police. Officer Curran has served since 2016.

The investigation is ongoing.