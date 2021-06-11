Watch: Meriden car crash caught on camera; suspect flees in stolen Audi

Police say one car was stolen while a woman dropped off her child at Head Start.

MERIDEN, Conn. — A dramatic crash which police say was caused by a pair of car thieves was caught by a car dash-camera on Friday.

Meriden police that at approximately 12:47 p.m. a woman left her Audi running while she was dropping off her child at the Head Start school on Liberty Street. While she was inside, a gray Hyundai pulled up and an occupant got out of the Hyundai and entered the running Audi. Both vehicles recklessly fled from the area and followed each other to East Main Street, according to police.

A Meriden resident driving on East Main Street captured what happened next on his dashboard-mounted camera, which he shared with FOX61.

You can see the Hyundai pass his car on the left, over the double yellow line, and driving into oncoming traffic. At the intersection of East Main Street and Arlington Street, the Hyundai crashes into a car turning left onto Arlington Street and then crashes into a second car. The stolen Audi then pulls up and the occupants of the Hyundai jump into the stolen car, which drives off eastbound on East Main Street.

Police did not provide any information on the occupants of the two vehicles struck by the Hyundai, but an eyewitness tells FOX61 both were conscious and taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

East Main Street was shut down while the Meriden Police Accident Investigation Unit and Identification Unit investigated the crash.



Police ask anyone who has information that could assist their investigation to please contact Sergeant Stanley Zajac at (203) 630-6215, or the Meriden Tip Line at (203) 630-6253. You can also email them at: mpdtips@meridenct.gov

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.