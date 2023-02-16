Drugs, firearm found in Waterbury appliance store; owner arrested

Carlos Baez, the owner of CB Appliance Repairs, Carol Baez and four others were arrested on drug and firearm possession charges

WATERBURY, Conn. — The Waterbury Police Department made multiple arrests after an extensive drug trafficking investigation, which led police to locate a loaded 9 MM handgun, illegal drugs, and paraphernalia at CB Appliance Repairs and Sales.

On Monday, Carlos Baez, the owner of CB Appliance Repairs and Sales on 350 Baldwin Street, Carol Baez, and four others were inside the business and at the time of the search and were arrested for narcotic and firearm-related charges.

Police said the 9 MM handgun was thrown out the window by one of the people inside the business.

As a result, the residence of Carlos Baez was searched on a warrant and police found over $8,000 in cash, illegal drugs, drug packaging material, ammunition, body armor, and a kilogram press. Additional charges were made related to these findings, police said.

Investigators located 240 bags of heroin/fentanyl, 117.8 grams of cocaine, 16.3 grams of raw heroin, 1 bulletproof vest, 2 loaded handguns (one extended magazine), various amounts of ammunition, and close to $10,000 in cash.

Carlos Baez was charged with possession of narcotics with intent to sell, possession of ½ ounce or more of cocaine, and operating a drug factory. Two Counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, criminal possession of body armor, and criminal possession of a firearm or ammunition.

Carol Baez was arrested with similar charges.

Emanuel Figueroa was charged with possession of narcotics with intent to sell, possession of 1/2 ounce or more of cocaine, operating a drug factory, interfering with an officer, tampering with evidence, two counts of failure to declare high capacity magazines, criminal possession of a pistol/ revolver, possession of an assault weapon and two counts possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.

Other arrested made with similar charges include Maria Baez, Jose Pabon, Juan Rivera, and Luis Pacheco.

