Waterbury man faces multiple charges in Willow Street shooting investigation

A man is facing multiple charges, including criminal attempt at murder, following a shooting early Saturday morning.
Waterbury police said detectives arrested 28-year-old Yadeil Figueroa after arrangements were made for him to surrender to the police.
Police said the shooting took place on Willow Street Saturday around 1 a.m.
According to police, they were notified that a 25-year-old woman with a gunshot wound was being taken to Saint Mary's Hospital.
The unidentified woman was reportedly shot following an argument with Figueroa. Police said she had been shot in the hip as she was running away, and hid behind a car as Figueroa pursued her. Figueroa reportedly shot two more times before people nearby intervened. The victim then ran down the street where police said she was picked up by a car and taken to Saint Mary's for treatment.
Figueroa was arrested by warrant and charged with:
· Criminal Attempt at Murder
· Assault 1st
· Reckless Endangerment 1st
· Carrying a Pistol without a Permit
· Illegal Discharge of a Firearm
· Criminal Possession of a Pistol/Revolver
· Criminal Possession of Firearm/Ammunition