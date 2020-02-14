Family hit by dirt bikes urging city to address growing concerns

“We asked them to stop and pull over to see what kind of damage if they were hurt if we were hurt they ignored our requests”

WATERBURY, Conn. — A group of people were riding dirt bikes illegally on the streets in Waterbury and now a family is pleading for something to be done in the city after they were involved in an accident.

Vikki Shahat was driving in her pick-up truck Wednesday night down Chase Avenue along with her husband and seven year-old son.

When she approached the red light at the intersection of Chase Avenue and Cook Street she said four dirt bikes pulled up around her car. One of the bikes hit the truck from behind.

She immediately got out of the car and started recording.

“We asked them to stop and pull over to see what kind of damage if they were hurt if we were hurt they ignored our requests,” Shahat said.

Shahat -who filed a police report that night- said the truck was OK and no injuries occurred, but the scooter was severely damaged. She recorded a video showing a ton of glass and a headlight lying in the middle of the street.

The couple owns a pizzeria on Chase Avenue and said they consistently see dirt bikes and ATV riders weaving in and out of traffic down the road.

“We’re here day in and day out and we see these mopeds and unregistered mopeds going up and down the road driving aggressively and no one's doing anything,” Shahat said.

Waterbury police are now investigating this incident and said electric scooters and dirt bikes riding illegally and aggressively on streets has been an issue for years.

Police said they take citizen complaints so seriously they have a tip line set up for residents to leave messages allowing their traffic unit to coordinate efforts to conduct targeted enforcement.