Waterbury PD investigate fatal shooting, crash

WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury police are investigating a homicide that happened Wednesday night on Walnut Avenue.
Police said they were called to the area around 6:40 p.m. on the report of gunshots and a person who had been struck.
When they arrived, police found a 27-year-old man in the driver's seat of a KIA Optima that had crashed. Police said the car had both airbags deployed and had extensive front-end damage from hitting a fire hydrant and a parked, unoccupied car.
There was evidence of damage to the KIA from gunshots, according to police. Empty shell casings were found on the ground in the driveway of one of the homes on Walnut Avenue.
The victim, who has not been identified at thsi time, had a gunshot wound to his torso along with other injuries to his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and the Officer of the Cheif Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.
This is an open and active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the detectives at (203) 574-6941 or leave information anonymously via Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.