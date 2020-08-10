Waterbury PD investigate fatal shooting, crash

A man was found in a crashed car with a gunshot wound and other injuries to his torso and head. He was pronounced dead at the scene

WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury police are investigating a homicide that happened Wednesday night on Walnut Avenue.

Police said they were called to the area around 6:40 p.m. on the report of gunshots and a person who had been struck.

When they arrived, police found a 27-year-old man in the driver's seat of a KIA Optima that had crashed. Police said the car had both airbags deployed and had extensive front-end damage from hitting a fire hydrant and a parked, unoccupied car.

There was evidence of damage to the KIA from gunshots, according to police. Empty shell casings were found on the ground in the driveway of one of the homes on Walnut Avenue.

The victim, who has not been identified at thsi time, had a gunshot wound to his torso along with other injuries to his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and the Officer of the Cheif Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.