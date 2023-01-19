Waterbury police investigating homicide

The victim was an adult male and was pronounced dead on the scene.

WATERBURY, Conn. — A man was killed in a Waterbury Thursday night, according to police.

Waterbury police said at 7:23 p.m., officers responded to 137 Robbins Street on a complaint of a gunshot victim at that location. Officers found an adult male victim in a common area of the multi-family residence with a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead shortly after officers arrived on the scene.

This incident is an active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the WPD Detective Bureau at (203)574-6941 or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (203) 755-1234.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

