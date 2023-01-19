x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Waterbury police investigating homicide

The victim was an adult male and was pronounced dead on the scene.
Credit: FOX61
Waterbury Police Department patrol car

WATERBURY, Conn. — A man was killed in a Waterbury Thursday night, according to police. 

Waterbury police said at 7:23 p.m., officers responded to 137 Robbins Street on a complaint of a gunshot victim at that location. Officers found an adult male victim in a common area of the multi-family residence with a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead shortly after officers arrived on the scene.

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

This incident is an active investigation. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the WPD Detective Bureau at (203)574-6941 or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (203) 755-1234.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Related Articles

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

More Videos

In Other News

New Haven records another homicide, 4th of 2023

Before You Leave, Check This Out