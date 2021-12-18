x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Waterbury man arrested on hit-and-run charges

According to police, a 20-year-old woman was walking on the street when a passing car hit her, then drove away -- leaving her lying in the roadway.
Credit: FOX61

WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury police have arrested a man accused of hitting a woman with his vehicle and driving away.

Officers responded to the 2500 block of North Main Street at around 11:43 a.m. Saturday on a complaint of a hit-and-run crash.

RELATED: Plainfield police investigate shots fired during violent family altercation

The officers found a 20-year-old woman. According to police, she was walking on the street when a passing car hit her, then drove away -- leaving her lying in the roadway.

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

The woman was taken to St. Mary's Hospital for treatment and is listed in critical condition, according to police.

RELATED: Hartford police investigate shooting that injured 1 on Homestead Ave.

After an investigation, police arrested Christopher Petrosky, 26, of Waterbury. He is facing multiple charges including evading responsibility, operation of an unregistered vehicle and driving without a license.

Petrosky is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Credit: Waterbury police

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

In Other News

Sergio Correa found guilty in killing of Griswold couple, adult son