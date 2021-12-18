Waterbury man arrested on hit-and-run charges

According to police, a 20-year-old woman was walking on the street when a passing car hit her, then drove away -- leaving her lying in the roadway.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury police have arrested a man accused of hitting a woman with his vehicle and driving away.

Officers responded to the 2500 block of North Main Street at around 11:43 a.m. Saturday on a complaint of a hit-and-run crash.

The officers found a 20-year-old woman. According to police, she was walking on the street when a passing car hit her, then drove away -- leaving her lying in the roadway.

The woman was taken to St. Mary's Hospital for treatment and is listed in critical condition, according to police.

After an investigation, police arrested Christopher Petrosky, 26, of Waterbury. He is facing multiple charges including evading responsibility, operation of an unregistered vehicle and driving without a license.

Petrosky is being held on a $100,000 bond.

