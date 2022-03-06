Waterbury man accused of fatally shooting man in car parked in driveway turns himself in

He is being held on a $1.5 million bond pending court arraignment.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury police have made an arrest in a homicide that happened in September 2021.

Jose Baez Candelario, 43, of Waterbury turned himself in to police on Saturday for an outstanding warrant in connection to the shooting death of Timothy Hughes, 39.

Police said on Sept. 10, 2021, officers responded to shots fired on Southview Street, and they found Hughes with multiple gunshot wounds inside of a vehicle in the driveway. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Baez Candelario was charged with Murder, Criminal Use of A Weapon, Carrying a Pistol without A Permit, Illegal Discharge of a Firearm and Illegal Transfer of a Pistol.

He is being held on a $1.5 million bond pending court arraignment.

