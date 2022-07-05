x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Waterbury man arrested for impersonating a police officer, attempting to lure woman in Massachusetts

The woman stated that Roberto Ruiz-Montanez approached her in a threatening manner and tried to get her into the rear alley in Massachusetts.
Credit: BestStockFoto - stock.adobe.com

WATERBURY, Conn. — A Waterbury man was arrested in Massachusetts for impersonating a police officer and attempting to lure a woman into a rear alley, officials said.

Holyoke police officers responded to a disturbance at 145 Cabot St. on Saturday at around 3:15 a.m. when a Holyoke resident flagged down a police officer to report a man bothering a woman.

RELATED: Shooting at Hartford party leaves 1 dead, 1 injured: Police

When police arrived at the scene, the suspect - identified as 51-year-old Roberto Ruiz-Montanez - allegedly stopped a woman by telling her he was a police officer.

The man that flagged police said he had attempted to intervene but Montanez-Ruiz identified himself as a police officer and told the man to leave.

The woman stated that Ruiz-Montanez approached her in a threatening manner and tried to get her into the rear alley of Maple and Cabot after telling her he was an undercover police officer, police said. 

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

Ruiz-Montanez was charged with disturbance of peace and impersonating a police officer. 

RELATED: Police investigate shooting involving 5-year-old in New Haven

Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Conn. State Police respond to thousands of calls over July 4 weekend