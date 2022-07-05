Waterbury man arrested for impersonating a police officer, attempting to lure woman in Massachusetts

WATERBURY, Conn. — A Waterbury man was arrested in Massachusetts for impersonating a police officer and attempting to lure a woman into a rear alley, officials said.
Holyoke police officers responded to a disturbance at 145 Cabot St. on Saturday at around 3:15 a.m. when a Holyoke resident flagged down a police officer to report a man bothering a woman.
When police arrived at the scene, the suspect - identified as 51-year-old Roberto Ruiz-Montanez - allegedly stopped a woman by telling her he was a police officer.
The man that flagged police said he had attempted to intervene but Montanez-Ruiz identified himself as a police officer and told the man to leave.
The woman stated that Ruiz-Montanez approached her in a threatening manner and tried to get her into the rear alley of Maple and Cabot after telling her he was an undercover police officer, police said.
Ruiz-Montanez was charged with disturbance of peace and impersonating a police officer.
Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com
