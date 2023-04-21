Waterbury man arrested for March murder

John Rosario was killed on March 19 at a vacant multi-family apartment on Hill Street in Waterbury. Police said he sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

WATERBURY, Conn. — A Waterbury man was arrested Friday in a connection with a homicide investigation from March, police said.

Jose Cintron, 38, was arrested on multiple charges including murder, conspiracy to murder, and illegal possession of a large-capacity magazine in connection with the shooting death of John Rosario, 37.

Cintron was arrested after an arrest warrant was served, police said. He was also charged with having weapons in a vehicle, possession of an assault weapon, reckless endangerment and criminal procession of a firearm. He is being held on a $2 million bond pending his court arraignment.

This is an active investigation and additional arrests are expected.

Ashley RK Smith is an assignment desk editor at FOX61 News.

