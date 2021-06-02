Waterbury man carrying 'ghost gun' arrested on weapons charges say police

WATERBURY, Conn. — A convicted felon was arrested Tuesday night after he was found with what police called a “ghost gun” during a traffic stop.
Waterbury police said the officer conducted a motor vehicle stop on a 2007 Cadillac SRX around 6:10 p.m. Tuesday night in the area of 172 Willow Street.
The vehicle was found to be unregistered and uninsured. The driver, identified as Tito Kello, 46, also did not have a valid driver’s license, police said.
Kello got out of the car at the officer’s request as the car was to be towed for motor vehicle violations.
When he exited the car, officers observed a “Glock”-style handgun fall from Kello’s waist to the ground.
Police said the firearm was a 9mm handgun loaded with six rounds, with no serial number markings, manufacturer information, or model number.
Kello was arrested and charged with the following:
- Operating an unregistered motor vehicle
- Operating a motor vehicle without a license
- Improper use of registration
- Failure to have proper taillights
- Illegal transfer of a pistol
- Carrying a pistol without a permit
- Firearm manufacturer; serial number required
- Illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle
- Criminal possession of a pistol or revolver
- Criminal possession of ammunition
Kello, who police said is a convicted felon, was held on a $500,000 surety bond and is due in court Wednesday.
