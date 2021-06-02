Waterbury man carrying 'ghost gun' arrested on weapons charges say police

The gun had had no serial markings, manufacturer information, or model number.

WATERBURY, Conn. — A convicted felon was arrested Tuesday night after he was found with what police called a “ghost gun” during a traffic stop.

Waterbury police said the officer conducted a motor vehicle stop on a 2007 Cadillac SRX around 6:10 p.m. Tuesday night in the area of 172 Willow Street.

The vehicle was found to be unregistered and uninsured. The driver, identified as Tito Kello, 46, also did not have a valid driver’s license, police said.

Kello got out of the car at the officer’s request as the car was to be towed for motor vehicle violations.

When he exited the car, officers observed a “Glock”-style handgun fall from Kello’s waist to the ground.

Police said the firearm was a 9mm handgun loaded with six rounds, with no serial number markings, manufacturer information, or model number.

Kello was arrested and charged with the following:

Operating an unregistered motor vehicle

Operating a motor vehicle without a license

Improper use of registration

Failure to have proper taillights

Illegal transfer of a pistol

Carrying a pistol without a permit

Firearm manufacturer; serial number required

Illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle

Criminal possession of a pistol or revolver

Criminal possession of ammunition

Kello, who police said is a convicted felon, was held on a $500,000 surety bond and is due in court Wednesday.

