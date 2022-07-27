Man pleads guilty to stealing mail from post office box in Ellington

He was captured four times on video stealing from the post office box.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — A Waterbury man has pled guilty to charges that he stole mail from a U.S. Post Office box in 2021.

Tomlin Hooper, 23 of Waterbury, waived his right to be indicted and pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of attempted mail theft.

Court documents revealed in February 2021, as part of a mail theft investigation, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service installed a surveillance camera outside the Ellington Post Office to record activity at the mail collection box. Four times between February 11 and March 22, 2021, Hooper was seen on video opening the mail collection box using a U.S. Postal Service Arrow Key and stealing mail, some of which included checks.

Tomlin was arrested in the early morning hours of March 29, 2021, as he attempted to steal mail from the mail collection box at the Ellington Post Office.

Sentencing was scheduled for October 25. Hooper faces a maximum term of imprisonment of five years. As part of his plea agreement, Hooper has agreed to pay restitution of at least $23,632.34.

Hooper is released on a $75,000 bond pending sentencing.

Individuals who believe they are a victim of mail theft may file a complaint by calling 888-USPS-OIG or by visiting https://www.uspsoig.gov/form/file-online-complaint.

