Waterbury man on probation faces charges for multiple recent store burglaries

The DNA technology device gave police a lead, identifying Roman as the suspect.

WATERBURY, Conn. — A Waterbury man is accused of burglarizing several businesses and attempting a burglary at a liquor store in the Brass City, according to police.

Using forensics technology, police determined Juan Roman, 43, was connected to the attempted burglary. He later confessed to committing other recent burglaries, police said.

Just before 6 a.m. on Thursday, Roman allegedly used an object to try to enter the Top Shelf Liquor store on 649 West Main Street. Investigators swabbed the object and used DNA technology that processes one source of evidence samples to generate potential DNA profiles in 90 minutes.

The DNA technology device gave police a lead, identifying Roman as the suspect.

Roman was arrested on Friday in connection to multiple violations of probation in connection to previous theft arrests from incidents in February 2021. Upon confessing to committing the recent burglaries, police were able to obtain arrest warrants for those incidents.

Roman is facing charges for burglary, larceny, criminal mischief, and related charges for burglary incidents at several locations in Waterbury. He was held on a $290,000 bond.

“WPD investigators solved multiple commercial burglary crimes and Roman was charged accordingly as a result of good police work and a strong collaboration with our partners at the State of CT Forensics Laboratory utilizing innovative RapidHIT ID Analysis technology,” said Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo.

Between March 4 and 10, in addition to Top Shelf Liquor, Roman allegedly burglarized Via Al Pariso Restaurant, Greenland Market, Golden Wok, King Pizza, Stoll’s Pharmacy and Grand News.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.