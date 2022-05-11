Waterbury man arrested after state troopers find 'substantial' amount of Fentanyl at his home

Troopers arrested Stanley Foote Jr., 26, on Tuesday afternoon.

WATERBURY, Conn. — A Waterbury man was arrested this week for possessing a "substantial" amount of Fentanyl with the intention to sell it, according to Connecticut state police.

Troopers arrested Stanley Foote Jr., 26, on Tuesday afternoon.

During the investigation leading up to Foote's arrest, officers found and seized a "substantial" amount of Fentanyl packaged for sale at Foote's residence.

Foote was taken into custody and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell.

He was held on a $250,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.