Waterbury man arrested after state troopers find 'substantial' amount of Fentanyl at his home

Troopers arrested Stanley Foote Jr., 26, on Tuesday afternoon.
Credit: Connecticut State Police
Fentanyl found and seized in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. — A Waterbury man was arrested this week for possessing a "substantial" amount of Fentanyl with the intention to sell it, according to Connecticut state police.

Troopers arrested Stanley Foote Jr., 26, on Tuesday afternoon.

During the investigation leading up to Foote's arrest, officers found and seized a "substantial" amount of Fentanyl packaged for sale at Foote's residence.

Foote was taken into custody and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell.

He was held on a $250,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

