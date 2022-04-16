Waterbury police arrest 4 people after finding guns in car after multi-vehicle accident

Nobody involved in the car accident was injured.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury police arrested four people after finding guns in the car they were in after causing a multi-vehicle accident Friday night.

Bryant Carrasco, 31, of Waterbury, Jorge Xatruch-Reyes, 28, of Waterbury, Rashaud Shannon, 18, and a juvenile were the suspects arrested at the scene.

Police said that at 8:23 p.m. a Waterbury patrol officer saw a white BMW driving recklessly in the area of West Main St. at Thomaston Avenue. Police said they saw the BMW hit another vehicle before an intersection which caused a four-car accident.

None of the people in the car needed medical attention, police say.

Police said Carrasco, who was driving the car, stayed in the car when police approached the scene. The other three suspects left the car and fled the area but were taken into custody quickly. Carrasco is currently on parole and being held by Waterbury police on a $10,000 surety bond and will remain in custody by the CT Department of Corrections.

Xatruch-Reyes was found to have a Stoger 9mm Pistol, Baretta .22 caliber Pistol, Taser weapon, and crack cocaine in his possession. He also had a protective order on his record that did not allow him to carry a firearm. He is being held on a $250,000 bond pending his court arraignment.

Shannon and the juvenile who were in the car are being charged with interfering with the police. Shannon was released on a Promise to Appear.

Daniel Dashefsky is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at ddashefsky@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.