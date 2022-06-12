Violent crime in Waterbury continues to rise as police chief calls for action

15 people have been shot and killed in 2022.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Before year-end, Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo is calling on lawmakers to keep violent crime at the forefront of their minds. The city announced violent crime is on the rise during a press conference Tuesday.

So far there have been 15 killings in the Brass City in 2022, up from 11 during the same time last year. Just last week alone, police brought murder charges against seven people, including Christopher Francisquini, the man accused of killing his baby in neighboring Naugatuck.

Now, Spognolo is calling on lawmakers to address the issue when they return to session on January 4.

“I think there needs to be a lot of conversations about the judicial system as it operates right now,” he said. “Bond reform as it was enacted several years ago and how it’s impacted us, especially in urban communities and just the release of people back into our communities when they’ve committed violent acts.”

Police said they are working to stay on top of cases, from identifying a suspect in a November 29 triple shooting that left two men paralyzed to removing 215 guns from city streets.

“The unique shift that we do see especially with these younger folks is that there’s not a lot of drug activity,” Spognolo said.

Lawmakers have made a host of changes over the years, from bail reform under previous Gov. Dannel P. Malloy to Police reform last year. Rep. Geraldo Reyes, D, Waterbury, said his district is one of the poorest communities in Connecticut.

“We have to go back and take a look at the whole entire process—from judicial to the arrest to how we put people back on the streets,” he said.

The General Assembly will return to session on January 4 for a so-called long session that will adjourn on June 7.

