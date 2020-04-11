Waterbury Police investigating deadly shooting

The shooting happened in the area of East Main Street and Cherry Street. The 28-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

WATERBURY, Conn — A man was shot in the area of East Main Street and Cherry Street Tuesday night.

Police say they responded to the scene and found a 28-year-old man in the driver's seat of an Audi that was involved in a crash. The man was suffering from gunshot wounds. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Several empty cartridge casings were found in the road by officers. Police said an investigation showed the man was stopped at the traffic signal when two dark-colored SUV's pulled up next to him. Someone in one of the SUV's shot at the man in the Audi. The SUV drove away heading south on Baldwin Street.

The Audi turned right onto East Main Street and crashed into a parked car.