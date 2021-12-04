Waterbury Police investigating quadruple shooting

Two victims were found at the scene, two more at a hospital very early on Saturday.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury police are trying to find whoever is responsible for shooting four people very early on Saturday.

Police say that on Saturday, April 10 at 12:14 a.m., they responded to the area of Gasparri Lane on a weapons complaint. Arriving officers observed blood trails and evidence of shots fired.

Police say they located two victims in the immediate area where the shooting occurred. One person had been shot in the upper thigh and another sustained a gunshot wound in the buttock area. Both parties’ injuries were considered non-life-threatening and both were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say their investigation eventually led them to locating two other victims at a local hospital. One person was shot in the hand and the other individual suffered two gunshot wounds to the abdomen. Neither party’s injuries were considered life-threatening.

Detectives investigating the shooting say the suspect was described as a dark-skinned Hispanic male wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and driving a dark-colored motor vehicle.