Waterbury police investigating triple shooting

No information on injuries has been released

WATERBURY, Conn. — Police in Waterbury are investigating an incident where three people were shot Saturday evening.

Police were called to the area of East Farm Street at Orange Street at 8:17 PM . Three people were wounded, and evidence of shots fired were recovered on the scene.

Police said there was no information about suspects available at this time. More information is expected to be released later.

