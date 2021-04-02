Waterbury Police officially announce 2004 cold case arrest

52-year-old Willie Robinson is being charged with the murder of 16-year-old Jessica Keyworth. Audio was released from the first court appearance.

Police say it's been quite the journey to get to this point in their investigation but say due to DNA evidence, they believe that 52-year-old Willie Robinson may be responsible for the death of Jessica Keyworth.

In a press conference held Tuesday, Chief Fernando Spagnola said, "We want to announce that the arrest of Willie Robinson, age 52 and has been arrested and charged for the murder of Jessica Keyworth."

According to police, Keyworth was found dead in her basement stairwell on Pearl Street back in 2004.

During the initial investigation, the chief medical examiner's office declared Keyworth died after being strangled.

The case then went cold, but after years of investigation, police say it was DNA evidence that tied Robinson to Keyworth's death.

Chief Spagnola said, "Detectives through that investigation through that analysis was able to identify Willie Robinson his date of birth November 3rd, 1968 of Madison Street here in Waterbury as a person responsible for death of Jessica Keyworth."

Tuesday, Robinson faced his murder charge in connection to Keyworth's death at Waterbury's superior court.

FOX61 obtained audio of that proceeding where the state's prosecutor laid out why they believe they have a strong case against Robinson.

The state prosecutor could be heard on the audio, he said, "His sperm DNA came back and with a frequency of 1 in 7-billion and he even denied ever knowing the victim, having contact with the victim or seeing the victim for 13 years. We also have numerous of other pieces of DNA evidence that were left at the crime scene that are linked to this defendant."

The state prosecutor laid out Robinson's criminal background as a reason to keep Robinson in police custody on a $2 million bond.

Robinson's attorney says he worked with his defendant in a civil matter before and says he doesn't believe his client is a flight risk or a danger to the community.

Robinson’s attorney, in his rebuttal to the state prosecution, said, "You know murder is a very serious charge, you know I don't think the state's case is really that strong there is some evidence of sexual conduct, but there is no evidence at all of any type of murder here. You know there is a dead body, and I am not going to into the case too much, but this is a highly circumstantial case."

The Keyworth family reacted to the arrest of Robinson and sent out this statement:

“Seventeen years ago, Jessica’s death was a painful emotional shock to this family and all those who knew and loved her. With the announcement of this arrest today, that sadness is still with us but in measured depths.

We would like to thank the Waterbury Police Department, past and current leadership, and detectives for their continued seventeen-year active criminal pursuit leading to today’s arrest.

While today’s arrest is significant, it is only the beginning of a journey leading to a legal conclusion. If any member of the public has any knowledge relating to this case, please come forth and contact the Waterbury Police Department and share it with them.

Thank you again to the current detectives, Well Done!”