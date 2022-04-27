Waterbury police reveal gruesome details of Waterbury woman's murder

"This was a very gruesome, violent scene," said the Waterbury Police Chief.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Police revealed Wednesday that a 24-year-old married mother is Waterbury's fifth homicide victim of the year and police allege she was viciously stabbed to death by her husband.

Tuesday, FOX61 first reported about a deadly incident playing out in the Overlook neighborhood Tuesday morning just after 10 a.m. This afternoon police painted a picture of rage.

Police said they have multiple knives and a machete in custody now following an incident where the victim was able to escape but collapsed and died in front of her home.

Waterbury firefighters, returning from a call to their firehouse on Willow Street Tuesday morning, received a surprise.

"They saw a female that was in distress in the roadway," said Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo. "They went and investigated that particular incident and realized she needed medical attention."

Police said the victim was 24-year-old Moesha Watson, who had been stabbed inside her townhouse at 428 Willow Street during a domestic violence incident involving her husband 28-year-old Ainsley Panton.

"At some point during that domestic violence incident, Ainsley Panton did stab Moesha a number of times throughout her body," Spagnolo said.

Panton was charged with murder and two counts of risk of injury to a child because the couple's three and five-year-old children were home during the attack, which one of the children witnessed

"This is a very gruesome, very violent scene," said Spagnolo.

"I heard somebody crying so hard," said the owner of Corner Grocery, a market on Willow St.

He first tended to the victim but was still too distraught to appear on camera today.

"The fire department came fast to do the CPR, but the lady died in the middle of the street," the store owner said.

One resident of the neighborhood was stunned.

"I heard those kids crying," said Marquetta Gill, as she held her young child.

Police said two other children that live with them but were in school at the time of the incident

"I couldn’t even imagine like something like that occurring and that would be my kids or something you know it’s sad now those kids have no mother, no father," said Gill.

The store owner tells FOX61 he saw the victim, Moesha Watson, struggling to pull up her garage door. Though she made it out, she collapsed in the street trying to make her way across the street to the fire department.

