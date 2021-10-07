Waterbury police searching for second suspect in weekend murder

Police say Bobby Cooke should be considered armed and dangerous

WATERBURY, Conn. — Police said Wednesday they are looking for a second suspect in a weekend murder and that man should be considered armed and dangerous.

On Saturday evening, police responded to the area of Bronson Street and found 24-year-old Waterbury native Devante Echols with a gunshot wound to his head. Echols was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Investigators said they believe that an argument took place between the victim and other people in the area prior to the shooting

Bobby Cooke, 54, is “5’11”, 210 lbs. with brown eyes and is balding with black short hair. Cooke is known to reside in the Waterbury and New Haven areas. Cooke should be considered armed and dangerous. Waterbury Police Department ask that anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cooke contact the Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.

Detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for Cooke for the following charges:

Murder

Carrying a pistol without a permit

Criminal possession of a pistol or revolver

Criminal use of weapon

Reckless endangerment 1st degree

Illegal discharge of a firearm

On Tuesday, Kyshone Jackson was arrested in connection with the deadly shooting and is facing multiple charges including murder, criminal possession of a pistol or revolver, and reckless endangerment in the first degree.

Jackson is being held on a $3 million bond. Police said the investigation remains active.

