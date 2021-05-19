Waterbury police seek driver in hit-and-run crash that caused serious injuries

WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury police are asking for help from the public in finding a driver of a hit-and-run that caused serious injuries.
Police are investigating a motor vehicle accident that occurred on May 15th, 2021 in the area of Hamilton Ave. The SUV struck a pedestrian, which led to serious injuries.
There is no plate info or driver description available at this time.
Please contact Waterbury Police Department’s Traffic Division at (203)-346-3975 with any info.
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.