Waterbury police seek driver in hit-and-run crash that caused serious injuries

On May 15, a pedestrian was seriously injured in a crash on Hamilton Avenue

WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury police are asking for help from the public in finding a driver of a hit-and-run that caused serious injuries.

Police are investigating a motor vehicle accident that occurred on May 15th, 2021 in the area of Hamilton Ave. The SUV struck a pedestrian, which led to serious injuries.

There is no plate info or driver description available at this time.

Please contact Waterbury Police Department’s Traffic Division at (203)-346-3975 with any info.

