Early morning Waterbury raid nabs two; guns and drugs seized

WATERBURY, Conn. — State and local police arrested two people and seized several guns and drugs in an early morning raid Thursday morning in Waterbury. The guns were found unsecured in a child's bedroom.

Kevin Matos, 25, who state police said is currently registered as a Deadly Weapons Offender, and Harrison Regan, 29, were arrested on felony charges. Matos is held on a $500,000 bond and Regan is held on a $200,000 bond. Both are scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, April 5.

Police said detectives assigned to the Connecticut State Police – Statewide Firearms Trafficking Task Force executed a search warrant at 16 Keefe Street in Waterbury around 5:00 a.m. for suspected weapons violations.

When police arrived, four adults and two juveniles were located inside of the home. Police seized several firearms and discovered an illegal marijuana grow as well as other forms of narcotics to include but not limited to, cocaine and heroin.

Police said all of the unsecured firearms were located in the children's bedroom.

The following agencies and investigative units assisted with this investigation: The Connecticut State Police - Statewide Narcotics Task Force (East & North West Offices), Connecticut State Police – Emergency Services Unit (ESU), Connecticut State Police – K9 Unit, Waterbury Police Department, and Waterbury PD Narcotics Unit.