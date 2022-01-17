Waterbury schools employee leaves young children home alone for 2 days: Watertown police

Police said the two kids are under 12 years old.

WATERBURY, Conn. — A Waterbury Public Schools employee is facing charges for allegedly leaving two kids in her care home alone for two days and nights while out of state, Watertown police said Monday.

Kerry Lyn Caviasca was arrested Saturday on two counts of risk of injury to a minor and two counts of non-reckless endangerment.

Police said the two kids are under 12 years old.

Caviasca is a Waterbury Public Schools school employee but is listed as "currently on leave pending allegations," FOX61 confirmed.

Waterbury Public Schools released a statement Monday regarding the arrest, saying,

"Waterbury Public Schools has been informed of a pending allegation regarding a Waterbury Public School staff member. The alleged actions do not represent the values of our district. The teacher has been placed on leave while the District conducts an investigation."

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.