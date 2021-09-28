x
Crime

18-year-old arrested in connection with shootings in Waterbury

Police said one of the victims in the shooting also was a suspect.

WATERBURY, Conn. — An 18-year-old is facing several charges after Waterbury police said he was involved in two shootings that left three people injured, including a 10-year-old.

The shootings happened on September 23, police said. The first one injured an 18-year-old woman after she was shot in the buttocks area. A shooting later that day injured a 10-year-old after he was struck in his ribs and a 21-year-old who was struck in his leg. 

Police said the 21-year-old who was struck, Derek St. Hilaire, was also charged as a suspect in connection to the shooting that wounded the 18-year-old woman. 

On Tuesday, police announced the arrest of Thomas West. He was charged with criminal attempt at assault in the first degree, reckless endangerment in the first degree, carrying a pistol without a permit, weapons in a motor vehicle, illegal discharge of a firearm, illegal sale or transfer of a firearm, criminal possession of a pistol or revolver, and criminal possession of a firearm. 

Waterbury police said West was additionally charged with two warrants involving car thefts. West was held on a total of $900,000 in bonds.

