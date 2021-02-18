Waterbury suspect arrested in October murder: police

Luis Vasquez was found in a crashed car with a gunshot wound and other injuries to his torso and head. He was pronounced dead at the scene

WATERBURY, Conn — A suspect wanted in connection with an October 2020 murder was arrested, police said.

On Wednesday, Waterbury police arrested Hector Morales, 27, in connection to the death of Luis Vasquez.

Morales was charged with:

Murder.

Violation of Permit to Carry pistol,

Illegal transfer pistol/revolver,

Police said Morales was charged with criminal liability for acts of another in relation to this homicide. He is held on a $1,000,000 bond.

On October 7, 2020, around 6:42 p.m., the Waterbury Police and EMS were called to the area of Walnut Avenue on a report of gunshots with one victim struck by gunfire.

Police found Vasquez unresponsive in the driver seat of a 2020 Kia Optima, which was also involved in a motor vehicle accident.

The car had both airbags deployed and extensive front end damage from hitting a fire hydrant, and an unoccupied parked car. Police found evidence of damage from gunshots to the Kia Optima.

Authorities said Vasquez had a gunshot wound to the torso and other injuries to the head. A paramedic confirmed the victim was deceased at the scene.

A second man has also been arrested in connection with the case.

On Monday, November 9, Waterbury Detectives and members of the United States Marshals Service arrested Jacob Morales on South Main Street in Waterbury.

He is facing numerous charges including murder and criminal attempt at assault in the first degree. He is being held on a $2 million bond pending his arraignment hearing in court.