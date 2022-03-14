Waterbury teacher accused of leaving young children home alone appears in court on separate charges

The Waterbury Public Schools employee is facing new charges relating to a domestic incident with an ex-boyfriend.

WATERBURY, Conn. — The Watertown mom accused of leaving two children under 12 years old home alone for two days and two nights faced a judge on Monday.

Kerry Lyn Caviasca is accused of leaving the kids when she went to Florida with her boyfriend.

Also a Waterbury Public Schools employee, she's now facing new charges related to an alleged domestic incident with an ex-boyfriend that happened last month.

According to the arrest warrant, Caviasca allegedly went to her ex-boyfriend's house to demand money she claimed said he owed her. She allegedly confronted him outside his home and got in his SUV. She said he removed her from the car and injured her while doing so.

Police interviewed both Caviasca and the unidentified male victim and charged her with breach of peace, harassment, and attempt to commit larceny.

This incident came after several other charges related to Caviasca allegedly leaving her young kids alone when she went out of state. The January arrest warrant claims she told the kids to stay in the basement and "just eat candy for food."

Caviasca's former husband notified police back in December that he believed the kids were home alone and became suspicious he couldn't reach them by phone during the weekend of November 20-22.

She told police she did go to Florida but her brother was at home with the children. Police later confirmed that was not true.

She is currently on leave from her position in the school system pending allegations.

In Monday's court appearance, the judge set a new hearing for May 3.

