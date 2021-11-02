14-year-old hospitalized after being shot in Waterbury: sources

Sources confirmed the teenager was shot on Congress Street in Waterbury.

WATERBURY, Conn. — A 14-year-old was shot Tuesday in Waterbury, according to sources.

FOX61's Tony Terzi said sources confirmed the teenager shot was at 85 Congress St in Waterbury. Police officers were at the scene of the shooting.

Terzi said the victim was taken to St Mary's Hospital in Waterbury with injuries. The teenager's condition was not immediately known.

A witness told FOX61 he was told to come outside by his daughter and saw a woman wrapping the gunshot victim's leg.

This is a developing story.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.