Crime

14-year-old hospitalized after being shot in Waterbury: sources

Sources confirmed the teenager was shot on Congress Street in Waterbury.

WATERBURY, Conn. — A 14-year-old was shot Tuesday in Waterbury, according to sources. 

FOX61's Tony Terzi said sources confirmed the teenager shot was at 85 Congress St in Waterbury. Police officers were at the scene of the shooting. 

Terzi said the victim was taken to St Mary's Hospital in Waterbury with injuries. The teenager's condition was not immediately known. 

A witness told FOX61 he was told to come outside by his daughter and saw a woman wrapping the gunshot victim's leg. 

This is a developing story. 

