Waterbury woman killed in shooting, police say she was not the intended target

A man who was nearby was injured as well.

WATERBURY, Conn. — A Waterbury woman who died after being shot Saturday afternoon was not the intended target, according to police. A man was also injured in the same incident.

Police were called to the area of Walnut Street and Orange Street at 1:15 p.m. on Saturday. When officers arrived, they were told a woman had been struck by gunfire in her home.

Police said the 56-year-old woman was found in the home on Walnut Street with a head wound. She was taken to Saint Mary's Hospital, where she was originally listed in critical condition.

Police were notified a short time later that a 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound had been dropped off at Waterbury Hospital. The man said he had been walking in the area of Walnut and Orange Streets when he was struck by gunfire. He was treated for his injuries and released.

Police said they were notified Sunday evening the woman had died of her injuries. Investigators do not believe that the woman was an intended target.

The Waterbury Police Department’s Major Crime Detectives are actively investigating this incident. Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Waterbury Police Department’s Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234. No further information is available at this time.

