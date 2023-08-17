Waterbury woman sentenced to 50 years for 2020 murder

Casandra Nazario, 26, of Waterbury pleaded guilty to murder, burglary in the first degree, and tampering with evidence.

WATERBURY, Conn — A Waterbury woman has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for the murder of a woman in 2020.

Casandra Nazario, 26, of Waterbury pleaded guilty to murder, burglary in the first degree, and tampering with evidence.

On July 13, 2020, officers were called to check a home on Johnson Street for a missing woman, Rachel Lerato Sebetlela. A little over a month later on August 14, police were told by a witness Sebetlela had not called. Officers found out that she had requested a month off from work.

Prosecutors said the victim was stabbed multiple times in the torso in her Waterbury home on July 10, 2020.

On Sept. 12, a hiker found the remains of a headless body wrapped in blankets and garbage bags at Black Rock Park in Watertown. The remains were identified as Sebetlela's. The victim’s wrists, legs, and feet were bound with duct tape. During the trial, Nazario testified that she and Miles Johnson spent the day preparing for the murder. This included purchasing black clothing and a knife.

Nazario agreed to cooperate with the state and testify against Miles Johnson, a codefendant in the case.

Miles Johnson, 24, of Waterbury was sentenced to 55 years in prison for the murder of Sebetlela.

