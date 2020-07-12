Waterbury's Holy Land defaced by vandals

Witnesses saw three teens spray painting graffiti

WATERBURY, Conn. — Police are looking for three teens in connection with vandalism at Holy Land on December 3.

Police said they were called to the attraction at 8:20 p.m., last Thursday on a criminal mischief complaint.

The caller reported seeing several young adults spray painting graffiti on some of the property/monuments on ‘Holy Land”. The graffiti consisted of offensive words and symbols according to police.

The suspects were described as two teenage females and one teenage male.

Police responded to the property and confirmed that graffiti was spray painted on some of the property and monuments on “Holy Land”