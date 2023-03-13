Thieves steal $3,000 while distracting CVS cashier in Waterford: Police

The theft took place at the CVS store on Boston Post Road in Waterford on March 10. Police are looking for at least two suspects.

WATERFORD, Conn — A CVS store in Waterford was robbed Friday afternoon after two alleged thieves used “sleight of hand techniques” to distract the cashier and steal $3,000, police said.

According to Lt. David Ferland with Waterford police, the incident took place at the CVS store on Boston Post Road around 3:15 p.m. on March 10. He said the suspected thieves distracted and confused the cashier before swiping the money.

No other information about the incident was immediately available.

Police released two photos of the suspects. Anyone with information that can help identify the suspects can contact Officer Swarr at nswarr@waterfordct.org.

