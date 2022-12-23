Thieves swipes iPad Pros from Target employees' hands before fleeing: Waterford police

“Tis the season…” the police department wrote in their Facebook post.

WATERFORD, Conn. — Police in Waterford are looking for two people they said walked into a Target store earlier this week and walked out with two iPad Pros worth nearly $2,000 each.

Officials said the two suspects walked into the store around 10:20 p.m. on Dec. 19 and grabbed the two iPads out of an employee’s hands as he was ringing them up. The two suspects then ran out of the store through the emergency exit at the back of the building and jumped into a waiting vehicle.

Police said the vehicle appeared to be a white Honda Accord that was driven by a third suspect.

The police department shared surveillance photos on their Facebook page on Friday in hopes of getting help identifying the suspects.

“Tis the season…” the police department wrote in their post.

Anyone with information that could identify the suspects is asked to call Officer Robinson at 860-442-9451 ext. 2268 or email them at crobinson@waterfordct.org. Please reference case No. 2002-02255.

Tis the season... To help us identify a couple of people who stole from Target that is. Yeah, yeah, yeah.....how many... Posted by Waterford Police Department on Friday, December 23, 2022

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.